Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 252,246 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 252,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Blackstone Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Blackstone Group by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of BX traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 677,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,350. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.