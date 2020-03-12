Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 900 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.19.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $13.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.10. The stock had a trading volume of 106,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,845. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.16 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

