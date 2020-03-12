Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 4,948 Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Ternium worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 266,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 355,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TX traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,982. Ternium SA has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

