Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 17,706 Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of SINA worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SINA. State Street Corp grew its position in SINA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 733,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 89,918 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 721,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the fourth quarter valued at $17,171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 1,546.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 205,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

SINA stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 89,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SINA Corp has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $66.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.44.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

