Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,023. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

