Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $72,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PUB traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.73. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

