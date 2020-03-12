PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland Sells 1,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $35,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $542,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $94,525.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.90. 38,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $9,253,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $7,065,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $5,598,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.