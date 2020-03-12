Pennsylvana Reit Cum Rdmbl Srs D Prf (NYSE:PEI.PD) Trading Down 3%

Pennsylvana Reit Cum Rdmbl Srs D Prf (NYSE:PEI.PD) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $9.13, 70,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91.

About Pennsylvana Reit Cum Rdmbl Srs D Prf (NYSE:PEI.PD)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

