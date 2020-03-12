Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 133,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 293,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 185,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.62. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

