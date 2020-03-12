Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price (down from GBX 1,335 ($17.56)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of ERM stock opened at GBX 970 ($12.76) on Monday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12-month low of GBX 910 ($11.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,166.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,304.98.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

