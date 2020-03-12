Paul F. Folino Sells 650 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $51.74.
Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
About Corelogic
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
