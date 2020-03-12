Paul F. Folino Sells 650 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.