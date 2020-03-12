Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

