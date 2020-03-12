Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Sidoti

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Sidoti from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 169.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.34. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $211.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.77 million. Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $616,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.