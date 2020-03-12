Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.50 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 166.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Parex Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of PARXF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.