Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Shares of PANW traded down $13.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,559. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 1.09. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $153.78 and a 1-year high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.66.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

