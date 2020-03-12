Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Director Don Rhee Acquires 8,145 Shares

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Director Don Rhee bought 8,145 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $92,201.40.

Don Rhee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Don Rhee acquired 50,025 shares of Pacific City Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $765,382.50.

Pacific City Financial stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pacific City Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

