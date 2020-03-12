Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.75 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

OI traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,579. The stock has a market cap of $904.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

