Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSG stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.