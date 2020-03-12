OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.06, 13,212 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 20,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.

About OTCMKTS:VSQTF (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies Inc, through its portfolio companies, focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality. It identifies and invests in start-ups, which are working on projects in various sectors of the global economy, including finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

