Orthopediatrics’ (KIDS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.33.

KIDS stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

