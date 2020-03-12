Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.64, approximately 20,289 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 22,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

