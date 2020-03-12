Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $181.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $182.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.77.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $10.13 on Thursday, hitting $169.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $227.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,770,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $22,946,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

