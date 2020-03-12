OFS Capital (OFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OFS shares. ValuEngine raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

