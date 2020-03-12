OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis Purchases 2,000 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicos Katsoulis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $41,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.