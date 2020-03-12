Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 8616797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.98.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Loews Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.