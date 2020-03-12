Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Richard Ruben Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Richard Ruben bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OCSI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 82,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,299. The company has a market capitalization of $205.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCSI shares. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 636,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 268,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

