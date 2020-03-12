Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Richard Ruben Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Richard Ruben bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OCSI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 82,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,299. The company has a market capitalization of $205.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.
Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCSI shares. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 636,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 268,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
