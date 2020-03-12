Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) COO Mathew Pendo Buys 4,000 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) COO Mathew Pendo bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $30,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,272.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:OCSI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 188,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,299. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.
Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at $4,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
About Oaktree Strategic Income
Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.
