Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) COO Mathew Pendo Buys 4,000 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) COO Mathew Pendo bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $30,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,272.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OCSI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 188,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,299. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is 86.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at $4,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

