Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) COO Mathew Pendo Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,507. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mathew Pendo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Mathew Pendo acquired 5,990 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,447.50.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 93,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $625.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

OCSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,574 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

