Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) CFO Melvin Carlisle Buys 5,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) CFO Melvin Carlisle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $23,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Melvin Carlisle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Melvin Carlisle acquired 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 93,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Securities started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

