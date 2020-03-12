NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng Buys 11,000 Shares

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,094 shares in the company, valued at $605,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 441,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,095,861. The company has a current ratio of 118.84, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

