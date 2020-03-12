NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng Buys 11,000 Shares

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,094 shares in the company, valued at $605,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYMT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 441,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,095,861. The company has a current ratio of 118.84, a quick ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82.
NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.
NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.
See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.