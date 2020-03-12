NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) CEO Steven R. Mumma Acquires 50,000 Shares

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) CEO Steven R. Mumma bought 50,000 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,967.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 255,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,861. The company has a quick ratio of 118.84, a current ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.82. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, research analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 508,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 373,799 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYMT. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

