Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $63.13 and last traded at $63.73, with a volume of 44323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.47.

Specifically, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 747.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

