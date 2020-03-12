NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.

NL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 2,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,323. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $164.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Get NL Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.