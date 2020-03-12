NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 346,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,893. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of NiSource from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

