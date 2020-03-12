Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:NEC) Insider Mickie Rosen Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:NEC) insider Mickie Rosen purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,640.00 ($57,191.49).

Shares of NEC stock traded down A$0.09 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$1.22 ($0.87). 12,352,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.57 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of A$2.13 ($1.51). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46.

Get Nine Entertainment alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Nine Entertainment’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in television broadcasting and program production businesses in Australia. It operates through Television and Digital segments. The company is involved in the creation and distribution of content; and digital, Internet, subscription video, and other media activities, as well as free to air television activities.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.