Newgioco Group (OTC:NWGI) Trading Down 18.5%

Newgioco Group (OTC:NWGI) shares traded down 18.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, 8,957 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Newgioco Group Company Profile (OTC:NWGI)

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated leisure betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional casino games, live casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of online and offline leisure gaming services.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Newgioco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newgioco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.