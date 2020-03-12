New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFB. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $2,291,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $626,000.

NYSE CFB traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 378,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million.

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

