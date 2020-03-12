New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $102,000 Position in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RAPT traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 159,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,768. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

