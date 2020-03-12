New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 98,800 Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palatin Technologies were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 581,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,460,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 246,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 783,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 259,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of PTN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 15,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,427. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.