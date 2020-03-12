New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,881 Shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 726,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 2,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,128. The stock has a market cap of $180.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Earthstone Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESTE shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.