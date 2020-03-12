New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,200 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at $6,363,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tiptree by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TIPT. ValuEngine upgraded Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes purchased 24,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,746.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,155,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,703,547.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,415 shares of company stock worth $228,474. Company insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIPT stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,445. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.11. Tiptree Inc has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

