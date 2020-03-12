New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 67,600 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Geron worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Geron by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Geron by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Geron by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Geron by 58.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GERN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Geron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 11,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,439. The firm has a market cap of $203.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.33. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

