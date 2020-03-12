New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,500 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Northwest BanCorp were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 758,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig Alan Curtis bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Insiders bought 6,039 shares of company stock worth $100,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 55,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,405. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. First Northwest BanCorp has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several research firms recently commented on FNWB. ValuEngine cut First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet cut First Northwest BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

