New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,500 Shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 268,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CTSO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 4,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,600. The company has a market cap of $149.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Cytosorbents Corp has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 77.22% and a negative return on equity of 209.92%. Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

