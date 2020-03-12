New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 49,194 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDT were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDT. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDT. ValuEngine raised shares of IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other IDT news, Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $120,487.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

IDT traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 87,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,482. IDT Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.