New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,300 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Medallion Financial worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Medallion Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of MFIN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 1,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. Medallion Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $98.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

