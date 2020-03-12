New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,400 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDCA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MDC Partners by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 175,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 136,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MDC Partners by 647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 120,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MDC Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,446,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MDC Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

MDCA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,526. MDC Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

