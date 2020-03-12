New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,100 Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seadrill by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,284,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,822 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in Seadrill by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,663,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 945,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seadrill by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 377,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Seadrill by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Seadrill stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $323.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Seadrill Ltd has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $10.18.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $0.22. Seadrill had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 87.82%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. Seadrill’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

