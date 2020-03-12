New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,400 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Vernon W. Hill II purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,123,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vernon W. Hill II purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,123,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,369,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,575 shares of company stock worth $313,725. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FRBK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 1,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 million, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

