New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,975 Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,975 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 122.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,916. The stock has a market cap of $164.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 825.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEI Pharma news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075 in the last three months. 4.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEIP. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 10th.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

